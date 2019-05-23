Operations Division Planning & Administration (ODPA) will be conducting the annual Campus Teaching Space Audits May 28th-May31st. ODPA personnel will review room capacities and features in order to update university systems for course and event scheduling and state reporting (TechSID, Ad Astra and Banner). Departments do not need to have personnel present during the audit, unless they would like to be. If you know of any room conflicts that may arise, please let us know. We have reviewed the room schedules in Ad Astra and will work around those events/courses.



If you have any questions, please contact the Space Planning Inventory Division of Planning & Administration.

