Between the hours of 8:00 pm and 12:00 am CDT on Thursday, May 23th, TOSM will perform maintenance on the production Banner database. Due to the nature of the work, the production Banner database and ALL Banner-related applications, including Raiderlink, will be intermittently unavailable during this maintenance. This includes:

Raiderlink/WebRaider

Banner Production XE Applications

INB Production

SSB Production

Registration.texastech.edu

Banner9.texastech.edu (All applications)

Should you experience any issues with Banner outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.