Banner Production Maintenance, Thursday, 5/23/19 – Raiderlink Impacted

Between the hours of 8:00 pm and 12:00 am CDT on Thursday, May 23th, TOSM will perform maintenance on the production Banner database. Due to the nature of the work, the production Banner database and ALL Banner-related applications, including Raiderlink, will be intermittently unavailable during this maintenance. This includes: 

  • Raiderlink/WebRaider 
  • Banner Production XE Applications 
  • INB Production 
  • SSB Production 
  • Registration.texastech.edu 
  • Banner9.texastech.edu (All applications)

Should you experience any issues with Banner outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.

5/21/2019
5/21/2019

IT Help Central
IT Help Central

Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

ITHC
ITHC


