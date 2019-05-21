WHAT IS THIS STUDY ABOUT?

This study is interested in the thinking processes facilitated by playing video game.

Participants will first answer a few demographic questions. After that, they will play a video game on a computer in a lab for 30 minutes and be interviewed for 20-30 minutes.

HOW LONG WILL THE STUDY TAKE ?

The screening survey only takes 1-2 minutes. Those who qualify may participate in the study.

The study will take approximately 50-60 minutes. Each participant has an opportunity to enter into a drawing with a chance to win an IPod Touch.

SCREENING SURVEY LINK

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0GwIySfM0wrxKTj

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.