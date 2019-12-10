CALL FOR NOMINATIONS: TTU Arts Practice Research Nominations: Plenary Round-Table

SUMMARY: On October 11-13th, 2019, Texas Tech University’s Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, the Roots Music Institute, and the TTU Vernacular Music Center present the Third Biennial Conference Arts Practice Research: “Ways Forward: Arts Practice Research in the Transnational 21st Century”

TRACK RECORD: Past iterations of TTUAPR, in 2015 and 2017, have included collaborations across the visual and performing arts with: radio stations, arts organizations and centers, multiple cross-campus entities, regional and national research & creativity professional organizations, panels, plenaries, workshops, exhibits, guest lectures, student-centered experiences, public performances, and world premieres.

PRIORITY INITIATIVES: In the 2019 iteration, our particular interest is to engage ongoing dialog and “Imagineering” regarding “ways forward”: strengthening and concretizing our shared and individual visions of how arts-practice research can enrich and inform our scholarship, pedagogy, and community engagement.

The conference, held on the campus of Texas Tech University, will bring together students and teachers, creators and scholars, campus and community, vernacular and cultivated genres, “traditional” and “modern” perspectives. The CFP for papers and performances can be found at: https://sites.google.com/view/ttuapr2019/home

THE PLENARY ROUND-TABLE: in 2019, we also inaugurate the “APR Leaders’ Plenary Round-Table”: an opportunity for leaders, makers, and scholars who can dialog with critical and historical acuity both within and beyond the realms of higher education. Nominations are invited for this plenary round-table, which will be chaired by VMC Founding Director Christopher Smith, and whose theme will likewise be “Ways Forward for APR in the 21st Century”: APR leaders dialoging across the fields of Devising, improvisation, movement, visual art, sounding art, and transdisciplinary collaboration between and among them all and into our shared future.

THE NOMINATION PROCESS:

Nominations and self-nominations are welcome and should be submitted by June 15 2019 to the nomination form at https://sites.google.com/view/ttuapr2019/nominations-for-plenary-round-table. The programming committee will make selections and notify all nominees by July 15 2019. Limited bursaries to help defray travel & accommodations costs are available.

WHAT WE MEAN BY ARTS PRACTICE RESEARCH:

In teaching the fine and performing arts, real-time and immersive learning engages students in “arts practice”—that is, in the processes, techniques, skills, data-sets, and critical perspectives whose combination in real time yields the art object or experience. Makers and learners can be engaged in both creating this object or experience, and then reporting, in a critical and analytical fashion, upon the considerations that went into its creation, thereby opening out the collaborative process for investigation and dialogue. Transdisciplinary and multi-modal in both philosophy and practice, this synthesis of creative activity and critical analysis, as “Arts Practice Research,” is a fast-growing topic within university curricula, both here in North America and abroad (a brief sampling of programs inaugurating the PhD in Arts Practice includes Tier-One universities in Ireland, England, Canada, Australia, and the USA).[1] Programs may differ in their language and definitions, but uniformly share a fundamental conviction that both the creation and the analysis of an arts object (physical or processual) can be constituent elements of the scholarly mission, uniting the creator and the critic as “practitioner.”[2]

Because the arts reach out to students, the community, the academy, the gallery, technology, other disciplines, the environment, history, social justice, entertainment, and transnational communities, in furthering art’s reach, we further the impact of its research practice. Arts practice is thus precisely the place in which Fine & Performing Arts faculty can unite research, teaching, and creative activity. Participants in the 2015 and 2017 iterations came from the disciplines of theater, dance, visual arts, music, and an array of humanities, from Arts Practice centers in Leeds, London, and Limerick, and from across the USA and Canada.

ABOUT THE TCVPA AND THE VERNACULAR MUSIC CENTER: Texas Tech University’s J.T. and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts has been a leader in arts practice research for four decades, since the foundation of the TCVPA’s interdisciplinary PhD in Fine Arts. In recent years, collaboration across TTU arts disciplines, particularly as sponsored by the Vernacular Music Center, has led to a series of flagship creative productions, including Dancing at the Crossroads: A Celebration of Anglo-Celtic and African-American Dance in the New World (2013, School of Theatre and Dance & School of Music); Twelfth Night or, What You Will (2013, School of Theatre and Dance & School of Music); The Elegant Savages Orchestra (2013, School of Theatre and Dance & Vernacular Music Center); Mother Courage (2013, School of Theatre and Dance & School of Music), original live/improvised orchestral score for the 1922 horror classic Nosferatu, (2017-18, School of Music, Flatland Film Festival, Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, Texas Tech Museum, New Mexico Tech, San Juan College); the “folk oratorio” Plunder! Battling for Democracy in the New World (2018); and the site-sensitive immersive theater show YONDER (2020). The Steering Committee comprises leading artist/scholars from across the College, already actively involved in creative collaborations and Arts Practice Research.

[1] Examples include the Universities of Limerick; Cork; Wollongong (Australia); London; Quebec; Southern California; the Orpheus Institute (Ghent), and other similar first-rank institutions.

[2] See Barbara Hawkins, “Transdisciplinary Approaches to Doctoral Arts Practice Research: Benefits and Challenges of Transdisciplinary Research,” The International Journal of the Arts in Society: Annual Review 7, 1-11. Available at http://ijaar.cgpublisher.com/product/pub.288/prod.3 (Accessed 5/9/2014) ; also Graeme Sullivan, Art Practice as Research: Inquiry in Visual Arts (New York: Sage, 2009).