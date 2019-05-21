Classical & Modern Languages & Lituratures is proud to announce the approval of the new B.A. degree in Languages & Cultures with a concentration in ASL/English Interpretation. Fall 2019, CMLL will offer Introduction to the Interpreting Profession - ASL 3300 and Interpreting in the Community - ASL 4301. Registration is open for both courses now. Any questions regarding the ASL minor or new LACU BA degree in ASL/English Interpreting can be directed to Audrey Sendejo, program coordinator at audrey.sendejo@ttu.edu