NEED A JOB? BE AN INTRAMURAL FLAG FOOTBALL OFFICIAL!

American Football knowledge is required, previous officiating experience is optional. If you have any questions please contact the Intramural Sports Office during business hours, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center, Room 203.
8/28/2019

Jamie Kemp

James.Kemp@ttu.edu

Recreational Sports


