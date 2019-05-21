Offered at 12 p.m. MTWRF

HIST 2323 World History Since 1500. Topics include global trade, ecological exchange, industrialization, imperialism, world wars, anti-colonial and nationalist revolutions, and Islamist jihadism. Throughout we’ll emphasize the deepening of bonds that have knit the world ever more tightly together. Students will read Stephen Kinzer’s All the Shah’s Men: An American Coup and the Roots of Middle East Terror and Chinua Achebe’s classic Things Fall Apart.

HIST 4384 Global Buddhism.

HIST 4384 Global Buddhism. We’ll carefully examine early Buddhist ideas in their Indian context, especially through translated primary sources. We will trace the dramatic changes in Buddhism as it spread from India across much of Asia. We’ll then consider Western engagement with Buddhism over the last two centuries, especially striking innovations such as greater egalitarianism, gender equity, emphasis on lay practice, and the centrality of meditation. We will also consider how “Western” and “Eastern” are somewhat misleading categories, as engagement with the “West” has had profound impact on Buddhism in the “East” as well. Students will read Basic Teachings of the Buddha and Wendy Cadge’s Heartwood: The First Generation of Theravada Buddhism in America.