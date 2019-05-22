Do you suffer from Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and are between the ages of 18-65 years? If so, please consider participating in this IBS and the Low FODMAP Diet research study. This study does not require a physician diagnosis of IBS. To qualify, you must NOT have followed the Low FODMAP Diet or gluten-free within the last two weeks.



The study includes a two-week, internet-based diet education program on the Low FODMAP Diet. The program will take no more than three and a half hours total over the two weeks. Participants who complete the program will receive a $20 Amazon.com gift card.



Interested? Please click here: https://www.psychdata.com/s.asp?SID=184578 to start the screening survey, which should take no more than 10 minutes. Your participation is completely voluntary and confidential. Submission of the completed survey constitutes your informed consent to act as a participant in this study.



For more information, please click the link above or email Rachel Adams at RAdams15@twu.edu



Participation is limited, so register soon!



This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

This announcement is sponsored by the Texas Tech University Department of Nutritional Sciences.