The Top Techsan award honors staff members who display extraordinary work proficiency and an attitude of team spirit within the Texas Tech family. Honorees will be recognized at the Top Techsan Luncheon on Friday, September 6, 2019. Four individuals will be selected for the award and each will receive a plaque and a cash award of $500. The online nomination form can be found here. The deadline for submitting a nomination is June 14, 2019. This year’s honorees will be contacted during the last week of June.

To be eligible for consideration for the Top Techsan award, nominees must: