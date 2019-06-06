The Top Techsan award honors staff members who display extraordinary work proficiency and an attitude of team spirit within the Texas Tech family. Honorees will be recognized at the Top Techsan Luncheon on Friday, September 6, 2019. Four individuals will be selected for the award and each will receive a plaque and a cash award of $500. The online nomination form can be found here. The deadline for submitting a nomination is June 14, 2019. This year’s honorees will be contacted during the last week of June.
To be eligible for consideration for the Top Techsan award, nominees must:
*Be a current full-time, non-faculty employee of the university
*Have completed a minimum of two years of service as of May 31, 2019
Selections are based on the nomination form and supporting data, including:
*Brief summary of nominee’s job responsibilities
*Description of extraordinary work proficiency and team spirit
*Resume, letters of recommendation, and other supporting information
For questions, regarding the Top Techsan award and nominations, please contact Britta Tye, Special Events Director, at britta.tye@ttu.edu or (806)834-2933.