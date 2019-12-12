Looking for a way to combine SERVICE, ADVENTURE, EDUCATION, & TRAVEL? Our 2019 International Raider Service Break goes above & beyond to provide you with TRANSFORMATIVE EXPERIENCES.





During this Raider Service Break we will be working with Verdiazul, a non-profit committed to the conservation and re-population of sea turtle species native to the Pacific coastline.





Tasks vary and can always change depending on the needs of the organization. Beach cleanup, reforestation, beautification projects (painting, building, etc.), night patrols, plant nursery management, and hatchery management are just a few tasks that might be asked of you.





This organization is also very involved in the small community that it calls home; so you can definitely expect to interact with its residents. Card & board games, soccer on the beach, musical chairs, and constant informal English and Spanish classes are just a few experiences that groups have had in the past.





Your RSB SERVICE WORK, is the number one priority! However along with your service you are experiencing the true meaning of "Pura Vida." Less than 1/2 a mile walk to the beach, working along side passionate individuals and groups with like-minded goals, learning about pertinent societal and environmental issues that Costa Rica faces, and experiencing amazing sunsets will truly provide you with TRANSFORMATIVE EXPERIENCES!





The work can be hard but the reward will be forever PRICELESS!



