Texas Tech Student Disability Services is proud to announce a Call for Art for the 2019 Disability Awareness Week. TTU Student artists who identify in having a disability are invited to showcase their artistic talents. Disability Awareness Week will be from September 30 - October 4, 2019, culminating in the First Friday Art Trail on October 4. Art will be displayed in the Ice House Exhibit Area, from 6-9 PM.

Art can be submitted in various formats, including: drawings, sculptures, paintings, photography, electronic, digital, visual & performing, poetry, literature readings, and more.

Art submissions will be accepted starting August 19, 2019 through September 27, 2019.

Submissions must be made by students who identify with having a disability, but do not necessarily need to be registered with Student Disability Services. Submissions may include the student's name and a short bio about their creative process and identifying with a disability. Students may also wish to remain anonymous.

Students are welcome to donate art, where 100% of the proceeds will go to help fund scholarships. Should a student choose to donate their art towards this scholarship fund, the value of the art is determined entirely by the student.

For questions or to request ADA accommodations, please email James Whitfield or call Student Disability Services at 806.742.2405. Please refer to TTU OP 40.04: Access for Individuals with Disabilities.