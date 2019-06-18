The Innovation Hub at Research Park is seeking a self-motivated and disciplined graphic design intern (Student Assistant/Graduate Assistant) to join our Hub team and create branding, marketing, and advertisements for our entrepreneurial programs offered throughout the academic year. This position begins Summer or Fall 2018, is part time, and should average 20 hours per week. The internship position is anticipated to continue through the academic calendar year.

For more information or to apply, contact Taysha Williams at taysha.williams@ttu.edu or call 806-834-2134.