



This graduate level course provides an introduction to empirical research from a cross-cultural perspective. Students will be introduced to the application of cross-cultural research across multiple disciplines. Relevant terms and concepts will be presented as well as discussions of challenges and strengths in working with diverse populations.







Counts Towards Graduate Minor & Graduate Certificate in Cross-Cultural Studies

For more information about the cross-cultural studies program please contact the program director,

Dr. Elizabeth Trejos at elizabeth.trejos@ttu.edu.





For more information about this course please contact the instructor,

Dr. Rojas-McWhinney at j.rojas-mcwhinney@ttu.edu.