Commuter West Construction

During a portion of the summer, the KTTZ television tower must be repainted. To keep vehicles safe from overspray, a large portion of Commuter West lots west of Indiana Avenue will be closed. This causes slight changes in the Red Raider and Double T bus routes and stops in the Commuter West lots. To see a map of these changes, please visit transportation.ttu.edu.

18th Street Reconstruction

Reconstruction of 18th Street from Flint Avenue to Hartford Avenue (between the Rec Fields and Wiggins/Z4) is under way. Lanes in both directions close, and work is scheduled to be completed mid-summer pending weather and other factors. This affects the Red Raider and Double T bus routes.

Red Raider:

Bypasses the Law School and Chitwood/Weymouth bus stops in both directions

Exits campus from Flint to 19 th Street, then takes 19 th Street to Commuter West

Street, then takes 19 Street to Commuter West Picks up at Commuter West and West Village (see next section for details) then returns to 19 th Street

Street Reenters campus on Flint, and next stops at Media and Communication to continue route

Double T:

Bypasses the Law School and Chitwood/Weymouth bus stops in both directions

Exits campus from Flint to 19 th Street, then takes 19 th Street to Commuter West

Street, then takes 19 Street to Commuter West Picks up at Commuter West then returns to 19 th Street

Street Because of the sharp right turn at Flint and 18th Street, buses must reenter campus on Boston, and next stop at Horn/Knapp to continue the route

Red Raider Pickup at West Village

Because the Masked Rider route that normally provides service to the West Village Residence Hall does not run during the summer, the Red Raider route will now stop at the West Village bus shelter to drop off and pick up passengers.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us at (806) 742-PARK or parking@ttu.edu.



