TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Join us for Friday Brunch at Skyviews Restaurant on June 7, 11am-1pm
Skyviews Restaurant is bringing the weekend Brunch to Fridays this summer.  Every Friday from 11am to 1pm we are serving Steak & Eggs, Chicken & Waffles, Vegetable Fritattas, Breakfast Tacos along with our full salad bar and dessert stations.  Tech Faculty, staff and students have a special buffet price of $9.50.  Skyviews is at the Texas Tech Plaza Building on the SE corner of University Avenue and 19th Street.  To make a reservation go to www.skyviews.ttu.edu and click the "Book a Table" or call (806) 742-4762.
Posted:
6/4/2019

Originator:
Garvin ONeil

Email:
garvin.oneil@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality and Retail Mgmt

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 6/7/2019

Location:
Skyviews Restaurant

Categories