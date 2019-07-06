Skyviews Restaurant is bringing the weekend Brunch to Fridays this summer. Every Friday from 11am to 1pm we are serving Steak & Eggs, Chicken & Waffles, Vegetable Fritattas, Breakfast Tacos along with our full salad bar and dessert stations. Tech Faculty, staff and students have a special buffet price of $9.50. Skyviews is at the Texas Tech Plaza Building on the SE corner of University Avenue and 19th Street. To make a reservation go to www.skyviews.ttu.edu and click the "Book a Table" or call (806) 742-4762.

Posted:

6/4/2019



Originator:

Garvin ONeil



Email:

garvin.oneil@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality and Retail Mgmt



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 6/7/2019



Location:

Skyviews Restaurant



