About the Program

“The Economic Way of Thinking: What Promotes Economic Prosperity?” is the third edition of a seminar that engages high school aged students, who have an interest in learning about the principles of economics and their applications in the world. This seminar is hosted by the Free Market Institute at Texas Tech University.

The program features a series of lectures (from faculty at Texas Tech University and other colleges/universities), discussions, and activities. Participants also have opportunities to learn more about the resources that are available to students, who enroll in undergraduate courses of study at Texas Tech University.

Registration is open on a first come, first served basis to all students aged 16-18, who will be enrolled in a high school or home school program during the 2019-2020 academic year. The cost of the seminar, including all meals, program materials, and activities is $75 per student.

Application Process