About the Program
“The Economic Way of Thinking: What Promotes Economic Prosperity?” is the third edition of a seminar that engages high school aged students, who have an interest in learning about the principles of economics and their applications in the world. This seminar is hosted by the Free Market Institute at Texas Tech University.
The program features a series of lectures (from faculty at Texas Tech University and other colleges/universities), discussions, and activities. Participants also have opportunities to learn more about the resources that are available to students, who enroll in undergraduate courses of study at Texas Tech University.
Registration is open on a first come, first served basis to all students aged 16-18, who will be enrolled in a high school or home school program during the 2019-2020 academic year. The cost of the seminar, including all meals, program materials, and activities is $75 per student.
Application Process
The FMI is currently accepting application for the summer 2019 "The Economic Way of Thinking: What Promotes Economic Prosperity?" More information about program can be found here.
The DEADLINE to apply is Thursday, June 13, 2019.
APPLY NOW for the summer 2019 "The Economic Way of Thinking: What Promotes Economic Prosperity?"
Please contact the Free Market Institute with any questions at 806.742.7138 or email at free.market@ttu.edu.