The Modern Warrior Quest is a half-day retreat for men who are seeking to explore and expand their understanding of what it means to be manly. Activities will include discussion groups, interactive problem-solving, and brief educational components. Participants will ideally leave with an evolved understanding of masculinity in their lives, as well as improved capabilities in self-knowledge and relationships.

The retreat will take place on Monday, June 10th at the Student Recreation Center in room 201, from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. No entry fee or prior approval is required. Participants must be students at Texas Tech University, and are asked to attend for the entire duration of the retreat. Free pizza and drinks will be provided, as well as souvenirs from the event. If you have any questions or concerns please do not hesitate to contact Andrew Hickman (andrew.m.hickman@ttu.edu) or Emily Smith (emily.smith@ttu.edu) at the Student Counseling Center (742-3674).