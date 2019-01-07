The Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) is now taking applications for undergraduate scholar project funding during the fall 2019 - spring 2020 semesters. Project funding must be used to pay the undergraduate researcher for time worked on their project.
The deadline to apply is July 10, 2019 at 11:59 p.m.
Refer to the following link for details and to apply. If you have any questions please contact the TrUE staff.
Undergraduate scholar project funding link: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/true/research/project-funding/
