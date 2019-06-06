TTU HomeTechAnnounce

The University Writing Center is OPEN for summer!

We believe that writing serves as one of the primary means for learning and communicating and that every good writer needs a good reader. Our services are open to all undergraduate and graduate students as well as faculty and staff. Tutorials with the UWC last for 30 minutes, whether face-to-face or online.

During the Summer I and II sessions, we will be open Monday through Friday in ENGL/PHIL 175 between 10am and 2pm. Walk-ins are welcome, or you can call us at (806) 742-2476, ext. 2 to schedule an appointment. You can also meet us in the library on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 2pm until 4pm, or submit your writing online at http://uwc.ttu.edu/.
6/6/2019

Dustin Florence

Dustin.Florence@ttu.edu

Kathleen T Gillis


