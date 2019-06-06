We believe that writing serves as one of the primary means for learning and communicating and that every good writer needs a good reader. Our services are open to all undergraduate and graduate students as well as faculty and staff. Tutorials with the UWC last for 30 minutes, whether face-to-face or online.

During the Summer I and II sessions, we will be open Monday through Friday in ENGL/PHIL 175 between 10am and 2pm. Walk-ins are welcome, or you can call us at (806) 742-2476, ext. 2 to schedule an appointment. You can also meet us in the library on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 2pm until 4pm, or submit your writing online at http://uwc.ttu.edu/.