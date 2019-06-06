University Data Center scheduled maintenance on Sunday, June 9th, from 6:00 am to 9:00 am (CDT) will impact multiple IT Division provided services. During this timeframe these services will be unavailable:
- Ad Astra – academicscheduling.ttu.edu
- Citrix – via Citrix client
- Large File Transfer – largefiles.ttu.edu
- Lyris List Manager – lyris.ttu.edu
- Mediasite – mediacast.ttu.edu
- SharePoint – sharepoint.ttu.edu
- Wikis – wikis.ttu.edu
- Department specific services provided by the IT Division
- Some weblinks accessed from ttu.edu and texastech.edu
Should you experience any issues with the indicated services or departmental services outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.