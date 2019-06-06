Between the hours of 6:00 am and 9:00 am CDT on Sunday, June 9, Telecommunications Network Operations Center personnel will perform maintenance on network equipment located in the University Data Center. Due to the nature of the work, multiple applications, including Raiderlink, will be unavailable during this maintenance. This includes:
- Advance Web
- Advise
- AppWorx (Remote agents only)
- AppWorx Master Agent
- Axiom
- Banapps
- Banner XE Applications
- CAS
- Cognos (All reporting)
- Cognos (SQL Server reporting only)
- Confluence
- DegreeWorks
- ECRT
- Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)
- Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)
- FormFusion
- fsaATLAS
- INB
- IntelleCheck
- Jira
- MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)
- Online Travel System
- OraReports
- Personal Websites/MyWeb
- Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)
- Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)
- Recruit
- RoboRegistrar
- SQL Server
- SSB
- SSH Gateway
- Student Registration
- TechShare shared storage
- Texas Tech Mobile
- Texas Tech System SharePoint (sharepoint.texastech.edu)
- TimeClock Plus
- TouchNet/Banner Integration
- Xtender
- Departmental Servers hosted in the datacenter
The ttu.edu and texastech.edu web sites will not be impacted; the TTU IT Division has made arrangements so that content is still available during this maintenance.
Should you experience any issues with these systems outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.