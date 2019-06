Learn how to bring it all together with the UWC's synthesis workshop!

In a synthesis, the writer combines ideas from two or more sources to explore or argue an idea. In the University Writing Center Masked Writers workshop, "Synthesis: Putting the pieces of the puzzle together," you will learn what a synthesis paper is and how to find commonalities (and differences) in sources in order to synthesize them.

Please click here to register for this workshop.

