Make a list of sources that works for you with the UWC!

An annotated bibliography is an effective tool for organizing sources and identifying the ways in which they are useful for your research paper. The University Writing Center Masked Writers workshop, “Annotated Bibliography: Making a list that works for you,” will explain an annotated bibliography’s form and function.

Snacks will be provided! Please click here to register for this workshop.

6/13/2019



Dustin Florence



Dustin.Florence@ttu.edu



Kathleen T Gillis



Time: 2:30 PM - 3:20 PM

Event Date: 6/24/2019



The University Writing Center, ENG/PHIL building RM 175



Academic