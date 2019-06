Come enjoy free pizza at the UWC's Rhetorical Awareness workshop

When we write, we make many choices, consciously or not. In the University Writing Center Masked Writers workshop, "Rhetorical Awareness: Understanding choices writers make," students will learn to analyze the choices that writers make and consider these choices in their own writing.

Pizza and other snacks will be provided! Please click here to register for this workshop.

Posted:

6/25/2019



Originator:

Dustin Florence



Email:

Dustin.Florence@ttu.edu



Department:

Kathleen T Gillis



Event Information

Time: 2:30 PM - 3:20 PM

Event Date: 6/27/2019



Location:

The University Writing Center, ENG/PHIL building RM 175



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic