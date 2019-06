Help the Student Activities Board choose which films to bring to campus for Fall Late Night Movies! Follow the link to take the survey to rate the films you would like to see most!

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FallLNM2019

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu facebook.com/TexasTechSAB Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat: @TexasTechSAB

Posted:

6/13/2019



Originator:

Bethany Deluna



Email:

bethany.r.deluna@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Organization