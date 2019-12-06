Texas Tech institutional policy and state regulations require that eRaider passwords be properly secured in order to protect information resources and institutional data. Below are some tips to help keep your eRaider account secure:

· Don’t share your eRaider password with anyone. Under no circumstances should you disclose your eRaider password to anyone – not in person, on paper, or electronically. Texas Tech University IT staff will never ask for your eRaider password, nor should anyone else!

· Don’t re-use your eRaider password on other accounts. Internet criminals know that some people use the same password for multiple accounts. If they figure out the password to your personal email account, and you use that same password for your eRaider account or other accounts with sensitive information, they will have the ability to breach multiple accounts – and they will!

· Don’t enter your eRaider password on a website unless you are 100% certain it is a Texas Tech website. Hackers are very skilled at creating webpages that look identical to TTU webpages. You can find tips for identifying fraudulent websites at https://www.askit.ttu.edu/IDfraudsite.

· Familiarize yourself with TTU’s password policy and tips for creating a secure password at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/infotech/security/docs/password.php.

We encourage you to be vigilant in practicing cybersecurity and invite you to learn more cybersecurity tips online at http://www.cybersecurity.ttu.edu. For more information, assistance, or questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.