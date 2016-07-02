TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Summer workshops at the Library
Quantitative Research Methods
11 a.m. - noon June 18
  • Learn different techniques of quantitative research.
  • Understand which type of investigation works with which method.
available to distance students via Skype


Data Visualization
2-3 p.m. July 16
  •  Understand the differences between data types.
  •  Identify proper data visualization for different data types.
  •  Develop practical skills in creating better data visualizations.

Thesis & Dissertation Protection & Submissions
2-3 p.m. July 25
  • Learn the nuts and bolts of creating and submitting digital content.
  • Locate where and how your thesis/dissertation is published and preserved.
available to distance students via Skype


All workshops take place in Library Instruction Lab 150. For the full schedule of workshops and to register,
 
