Quiznos® at The Burkhart Center is open and serving up your favorite signature sandwiches this summer!

Hospitality Services and Quiznos® is partnering with the Burkhart Center for Autism Education & Research to provide a unique learning experience. The location serves as a learning lab where individuals from the Burkhart Center work in a real-world environment. Quiznos® serves up a variety of signature sandwiches, flatbread sandwiches, deli sandwiches, cheese steaks and sub sandwiches.



HOURS

MON – FRI | 10:30 am to 4:00 pm

*hours subject to change



All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, Raider Cash, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EatAtTexasTech



Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu