Help us evaluate our latest survey data. Your input is needed to determine if the information gathered is current and relevant to the Women’s Staff Network’s mission and vision. Lunch will be provided by the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
Upcoming Events:
- June 20, noon-12:50pm. Library Room 309
- July 11, noon-12:50pm. Library Room 309
- August 8, noon-12:50pm. TBA
- August 13, 5:30pm-7:30pm, TBA
How can I join?
- Pick a date and attend one or more of our events.
- Register using this Google form - https://forms.gle/tsWbgbQhxxgkyVyv8
- Complete the form and submit
Note: there is limited seating of 40 per meeting
WSN Planning Committee Members
- Tricia Earl, Program Manager, Women's & Gender Studies
- Len Markham, Manager, TTU Library
- Christy Norfleet, Chief Analyst, TTU Hospitality Services
- Dee Nguyen, Recruitment Supervisor, TTU Hospitality Services
The Women Staff Network (WSN) is an initiative sponsored by the President's Gender Equity Council and Women's & Gender Studies. We strive to support and inspire TTU women’s staff by cultivating a spirit of collaboration and elevating the power of women’s voices.
CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, www.wgs.ttu.edu