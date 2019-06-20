Help us evaluate our latest survey data. Your input is needed to determine if the information gathered is current and relevant to the Women’s Staff Network’s mission and vision. Lunch will be provided by the Division of D iversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Upcoming Events: June 20, noon-12:50pm. Library Room 309

July 11, noon-12:50pm. Library Room 309

August 8, noon-12:50pm. TBA

August 13, 5:30pm-7:30pm, TBA

How can I join? Pick a date and attend one or more of our events. Register using this Google form - https://forms.gle/tsWbgbQhxxgkyVyv8

Complete the form and submit Note: there is limited seating of 40 per meeting



WSN Planning Committee Members

Tricia Earl, Program Manager, Women's & Gender Studies

Len Markham, Manager, TTU Library

Christy Norfleet, Chief Analyst, TTU Hospitality Services

Dee Nguyen, Recruitment Supervisor, TTU Hospitality Services



The Women Staff Network (WSN) is an initiative sponsored by the President's Gender Equity Council and Women's & Gender Studies. We strive to support and inspire TTU women’s staff by cultivating a spirit of collaboration and elevating the power of women’s voices. CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, www.wgs.ttu.edu

