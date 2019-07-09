CMLL 5307 - 201 - CRN: 72126 - Studies in World Lang & Culture: World Cinema



Schedule: Summer II - 2:00 pm - 3:50 pm - MTWRF - Jul 09, 2019 - Aug 09, 2019

Seminar - Taught in English by Dr. Victoria Surliuga



ADDITIONAL DESCRIPTION: In this course we will watch and analyze some of the masterpieces of world cinema, focusing on Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. We will study films produced in Argentina, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Russia, Senegal, South Africa, Spain, and Sweden that had a significant impact on the development of the history of world cinema as well as globally and on American film.





COURSE PURPOSE: The objective of this course is to allow students to focus on cultures of other societies though world cinema. By introducing students to non-American film schools, this course will expand their knowledge of human condition and human culture as expressed through world cinema. Students will engage in observing how world cultures express themselves through film outside of the United States through critical readings and by writing about films, discussing them as art forms, and exploring their implications in cultural studies. Students will therefore engage with multicultural practices and values, and will be able to express their comprehension of various structures that constitute the diverse elements of cinematic schools.