We are looking for participants who are active users of one or more social media network and like to use the internet to get their daily news and advertisements. If you think you suit the above profile, kindly share your views with us in the interview. The interview will last for 30-45 minutes at the Rawls College of Business premises. Research participation is purely confidential, and your information will not be linked to any research or publication material. You will be have an opportunity to be entered in the drawing of $30 Amazon Gift card.

Email: kshitij.bhoumik@ttu.edu mayukh.dass@ttu.edu

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

