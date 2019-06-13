Ad Astra notified Texas Tech University that routine maintenance will be performed on Saturday, June 15th at 10:00 pm until Sunday, June 16th at 10:00 am (CDT). Ad Astra Cloud Hosting conducts monthly maintenance on the 3rd Saturday of every month. Access to Ad Astra academic and event scheduling, http://academicscheduling.ttu.edu, will be intermittent during this time. Ad Astra has assured us they will make all efforts to limit service disruption during this maintenance window.

Should you experience any issues with Ad Astra outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.