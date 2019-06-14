Dine with Raider Red Meats. Our Monthly Reservation only Dinner event will be held on Thursday June 27th at 6pm inside the Animal and Food Sciences building.







The menu will be: Smoked Double Boned Pork Chops served with roasted garlic herb potatoes, grilled vegetable medley and an apple tart for dessert. Tea, water, and sodas will be available and included in price







The Meal is $25.00 per person.







Cash bar will be available





For any questions please give us a call at 806-742-2882 or email us at redraider.rodriguez@ttu.edu



