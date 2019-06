Come join Dr. Scott Bole for a discussion on his research at Texas Tech University while working on his Master's Degree at Texas Tech University. Scott will discuss his approach and results from his research that culminated in his Thesis entitled "An Investigation into the Mechanics of Windborne Missile Impact". Dr. Bole will talk about what he learned and how the experiences he gained from this experience influenced his 20+ year career as a Civil Engineer in the United States Air Force. Posted:

6/17/2019



Originator:

Patricia Bela



Email:

patricia.bela@ttu.edu



Department:

National Wind Institute



Event Information

Time: 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 6/18/2019



Location:

National Wind Institute Bldg 1st floor conference room 107



