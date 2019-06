MUSIC IN WESTERN CIVILIZATION MUHL 1308 (HON) This course will explore music from the middle ages into the twentieth Century and beyond. We will study and listen to numerous styles and genres, providing a strong overview of music and related arts for honors students. This course will fulfill your Creative Arts Core Curriculum requirement. For more information contact Dr. Eric Fried eric.fried@ttu.edu or your academic advisor. Posted:

