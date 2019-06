AAEC 1301 is a new freshman-level, non-technical survey course that satisfies the Social and Behavioral Sciences core requirement.





Geared towards non-majors, this survey course will examine how the environment, social ethics, and economic activity relate to and impact one another.





How can we prosper while caring for the environment and the poor? What should we do about wealth or income inequality? This self-contained class examines these issues in an accessible way.