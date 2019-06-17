We are looking for parents to complete a brief (less than 30 minutes) online anonymous survey regarding their child and their child's sleep habits.
By participating, parents will have the chance to win a drawing for a $25 or a $50 Amazon gift card.
Parents will also be given the option to receive the results of the study upon the study’s completion.
For more information, contact Dr. Yvonne Caldera (yvonne.caldera@ttu.edu) or Diane Wittie, M.Ed. at (diane.wittie@ttu.edu).
This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.