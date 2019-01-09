ERS will begin mailing out Personal Benefits Enrollment Statements starting approximately June 17, 2019. This statement informs you of the benefits you currently have as well as any additional options and upcoming changes.

Plan Year Updates

· Summer Enrollment is July 1, 2019 – July 20, 2019

· Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) will continue as the medical plan administrator for HealthSelect and Consumer Directed HealthSelect.

· Optum Rx will continue to administer the HealthSelect and Consumer Directed HealthSelect Prescription Drug Program.

· Optum Bank will continue to administer the health savings account (HSA) program.

· IRS maximum contributions to an HSA for calendar year 2019 will be $3,500 for individuals and $7,000 for families. For calendar year 2020, the IRS maximums will increase to $3,550 for individuals and $7,100 for families.

· The maximum annual contribution to a health care flexible spending account will increase to $2,700 for Plan Year 2020, dependent care account will remain at $5,000. Increases are not automatically applied, participants wanting to contribute the maximum amount will need to make the update during annual enrollment.

· State of Texas Vision plan rates will decrease slightly.

· The Dental Plans offered under the State plan will be changing as follows:

The Dental insurance provider will now be Delta Dental.



The two plans available will be DeltaCare USA DHMO & State of Texas Dental Choice Plan.



All members will be transferred to Dental Dental – not action is necessary, unless you wish to change your current enrollment.



The Dental HMO and the State of Texas Dental Choice plan will be the only options.



The Dental Discount Plan is being discontinued.



Identification cards will not be sent out by Dental Dental – those wanting a card will have the ability to go to the website to print a card once the plan is active on 09/01/2019.



Premiums for the DHMO remain unchanged, the State of Texas Dental Choice Plan will have slight decrease.

There is no increase in premium rates for medical insurance. New rates will be effective 09/01/2019.

More details about insurance changes and annual enrollment may be viewed at www.ers.texas.gov

On June 26th, 2019 from 10am – 1pm, the Employees Retirement System of Texas (ERS) will host a Benefits Fair at the Texas Tech University Health Science Center Academic Classroom Building, 3601 4th Street, 2BC North Lobby. The Summer Enrollment presentation will start at 10:15am. Representatives from all partner programs will be available for questions on the products offered. This is a free event and open to all employees of the State of Texas.