University Student Housing Scholarship for Fall 2019!

Are you living on-campus next year? Make sure to apply for these University Student Housing Scholarships!

Deadline: July 1, 2019

Apply here: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/scholarships.php

Mark W. Doak Scholarship

Requirements:

· Currently live on-campus and will live on-campus for the upcoming academic year

· Maintain full-time student status as outlined by Texas Tech University

· Consideration is given to students with financial need

· Agree to a University Student Housing photo release


USH Graduate/Professional Student Scholarship

Requirements:

· Currently live on-campus and will live on-campus for the upcoming academic year.

· Maintain full-time graduate or professional student status as outlined by Texas Tech University, Texas Tech Law School, or Texas Tech Health Sciences Center.

· Consideration is given to students with financial need

· Agree to a University Student Housing photo release


Hilda Alonzo Memorial Scholarship

Requirements:

· Maintain full-time student status as outlined by Texas Tech University

· Must have at least a 3.0 GPA to apply and maintain the scholarship

· Awarded to traditional and non-traditional students enrolled at Texas Tech University working in the area of Housing Services of University Student Housing.

· The scholarship is renewable upon the student maintaining a 3.0 grade point average

· Agree to a University Student Housing photo release


The Exousia – Michael G. Burrows Memorial Scholarship

Requirements:

· Maintain full-time student status as outlined by Texas Tech University

· Must have at least a 2.5 GPA to apply

· Sophomore level or above

· Demonstrated ability to overcome adversity by utilizing determination and perseverance

· Agree to a University Student Housing photo release

Posted:
6/20/2019

Originator:
Tamara McClain

Email:
tamara.mcclain@ttu.edu

Department:
University Student Housing


