Are you living on-campus next year? Make sure to apply for these University Student Housing Scholarships!
Deadline: July 1, 2019
Apply here: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/scholarships.php
Mark W. Doak Scholarship
Requirements:
· Currently live on-campus and will live on-campus for the upcoming academic year
· Maintain full-time student status as outlined by Texas Tech University
· Consideration is given to students with financial need
· Agree to a University Student Housing photo release
USH Graduate/Professional Student Scholarship
Requirements:
· Currently live on-campus and will live on-campus for the upcoming academic year.
· Maintain full-time graduate or professional student status as outlined by Texas Tech University, Texas Tech Law School, or Texas Tech Health Sciences Center.
· Consideration is given to students with financial need
· Agree to a University Student Housing photo release
Hilda Alonzo Memorial Scholarship
Requirements:
· Maintain full-time student status as outlined by Texas Tech University
· Must have at least a 3.0 GPA to apply and maintain the scholarship
· Awarded to traditional and non-traditional students enrolled at Texas Tech University working in the area of Housing Services of University Student Housing.
· The scholarship is renewable upon the student maintaining a 3.0 grade point average
· Agree to a University Student Housing photo release
The Exousia – Michael G. Burrows Memorial Scholarship
Requirements:
· Maintain full-time student status as outlined by Texas Tech University
· Must have at least a 2.5 GPA to apply
· Sophomore level or above
· Demonstrated ability to overcome adversity by utilizing determination and perseverance
· Agree to a University Student Housing photo release