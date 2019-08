Calling all graphic designers: RISE is hiring!

Do you love graphic design & marketing? What about engaging with students via social media and print advertisements? Interested in gaining real-life experience? RISE wants you to join the team!

If you'll be a full time student for the 2019-2020 school year and can work 20 hours per week, contact rise@ttu.edu for an application & job details.

Experience with Adobe suite products (especially illustrator) recommended.