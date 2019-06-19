TOSM Staff will be performing an upgrade to Xtender Production this Saturday (6/22) at 6:00PM. Expected downtime is 6 hours. No other systems will be impacted during this maintenance. Posted:

6/19/2019



Dustin Jordan



dustin.jordan@ttu.edu



TTUS Tech Operating Systems Mgmt





