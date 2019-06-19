TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Production Xtender upgrade scheduled for Saturday, 6/22 at 6pm

TOSM Staff will be performing an upgrade to Xtender Production this Saturday (6/22) at 6:00PM.  Expected downtime is 6 hours.  No other systems will be impacted during this maintenance.
6/19/2019

Dustin Jordan

dustin.jordan@ttu.edu

TTUS Tech Operating Systems Mgmt


