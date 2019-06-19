On Sunday, June 23rd, TOSM Enterprise Systems will be upgrading the production Docker environment which hosts several Enterprise applications. We will begin upgrading the environment at 6PM Central Time and plan to be finished no later than 12AM Central Time.





During the maintenance, the following applications may experience brief interruptions.





Raiderlink

Webraider (TTUHSC Portal)

recommendation.scholarship.ttu.edu

www.scholarshiptracking.ttu.edu

directory.texastech.edu

deptdirectory.ttu.edu

www.secc.app.texastech.edu

give2accounting.ba.ttu.edu

fits.texastech.edu

touchnet.texastech.edu