On Sunday, June 23rd, TOSM Enterprise Systems will be upgrading the production Docker environment which hosts several Enterprise applications. We will begin upgrading the environment at 6PM Central Time and plan to be finished no later than 12AM Central Time.
During the maintenance, the following applications may experience brief interruptions.
Raiderlink
Webraider (TTUHSC Portal)
recommendation.scholarship.ttu.edu
www.scholarshiptracking.ttu.edu
directory.texastech.edu
deptdirectory.ttu.edu
www.secc.app.texastech.edu
give2accounting.ba.ttu.edu
fits.texastech.edu
touchnet.texastech.edu