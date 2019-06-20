Course Description: In this class we will examine a range of questions

that arise within the study of evolutionary biology and its application to the human sciences. We will begin by reading

Richard Dawkins’ The Selfish Gene which introduces evolutionary theory and natural selection in a memorable (and

controversial) way. After studying the evolution of animal behavior, we will move to sociobiology and evolutionary

psychology as applied to humans. We will study the relationship of evolution to ethics as well as looking into debates

about nature and nurture in human development. Finally, we will look at what biology can tell us about sex, gender, and race. Note that this course counts toward both the philosophy and the biology majors.

Philosophy 3334: Philosophy of Biology. Meets from 12-1:50 M-F summer 2.



