Philosophy 3334: Philosophy of Biology. Meets from 12-1:50 M-F summer 2. Course Description: In this class we will examine a range of questions that arise within the study of evolutionary biology and its application to the human sciences. We will begin by reading Richard Dawkins’ The Selfish Gene which introduces evolutionary theory and natural selection in a memorable (and controversial) way. After studying the evolution of animal behavior, we will move to sociobiology and evolutionary psychology as applied to humans. We will study the relationship of evolution to ethics as well as looking into debates about nature and nurture in human development. Finally, we will look at what biology can tell us about sex, gender, and race. Note that this course counts toward both the philosophy and the biology majors.
Contact Joel.Velasco@ttu.edu for more information