2019 Symposium on Modern Warfare



Call for Proposals

The 4th annual Symposium on Modern Warfare will take place at Texas Tech University’s International Cultural Center September 20, 2019. The theme of this year’s symposium is Leadership and Modern Warfare.

Important Dates:

Proposal submission deadline: July 15, 2019

Notification of acceptance: July 31, 2019

Accepted presenters must confirm presentations: August 15, 2019

Symposium organizers are accepting proposals that consider the following topics within the context of the modern era (circa 1975 to the present) :

· Analyses or case studies of the personalities, decisions, triumphs, and failures of individual leaders – both famous (e.g. General Tommy Franks, General David Petraeus) and infamous (e.g. Osama bin Laden, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi)







· The U.S. Department of Defense and its service branches, including tensions between the defense reform movement and the military establishment

· Leadership challenges in coalition warfare where coalition partners have competing interests, goals, strategies, and postwar expectations

· Leadership challenges in the age of privatized corporate security and military forces such as Blackwater

· Oral histories by modern war veterans detailing their experiences with leadership in the field







· Any other topic relevant to the symposium theme

Symposium organizers welcome both individual presentation proposals as well as pre-organized panel proposals that include two to three presentations. Symposium sessions will follow a 90-minute format to include one hour for presentations (divided equally among 2-3 presenters) and 30 minutes for questions and discussion. Presentations by veterans are especially encouraged as are presentations by graduate students.

Submissions for individual papers and panel sessions must include:

· Paper/Session title

· Presenter’s CV/resume (maximum 2 pages)

· A summary of the proposed presentation (approximately 500 words) – This abstract will be used by the symposium organizers to evaluate your proposal.

· Specific technology or other presentation requirements

Please send submissions to andrew.hinton@ttu.edu. If submitting a panel proposal, please include separate abstracts for each proposed presentation and CVs/resumes for each speaker.