After the spring rains, the Landmark is showing off with thousands of wildflowers in bloom. Home to 100 species of native wildflowers and 35 species of native grasses, the 336-acre Landmark preserve is awash in hues of pink, white, purple, yellow, red, orange, and every shade of green. Come and see what the native grasslands of the Southern High Plains look like in their full splendor.

The Landmark is located at 2401 Landmark Drive, just minutes from campus just north of North Loop 289 at Indiana Avenue and Clovis Highway. We are open Tuesdays - Saturdays, 9-5, and Sundays, 1-5. Admission is always free. Sign in at the Robert A. "Bob" Nash Interpretive Center, enjoy our exhibits, and explore our trails. For more information call 742 1116 or visit us at www.lubbocklake.musm.ttu.edu Posted:

6/21/2019



Originator:

Deborah Bigness



Email:

deborah.bigness@ttu.edu



Department:

Museum





Categories

Departmental

