Signing up with this link provides all incoming students the opportunity to meet all of the 23 chapters the Interfraternity Council at Texas Tech. Recruitment will be the week before school starts, Monday, August 19th through Sunday, August 25th. Sponsored by Tech InterFraternity Council, a registered student organization. Posted:

6/20/2019



Originator:

Mason Rupp



Email:

mason.rupp@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Organization