TOSM Staff will be installing the following list of Banner patches and upgrades this Saturday, June 22nd, beginning at 9:00 a.m. CDT. During that time, some Production Banner applications may be intermittently unavailable. Raiderlink will remain available, but some channels may experience brief interruptions as well. We anticipate having all work completed by 2:00 p.m.

Banner Ethos API DB Upgrade 9.14

Banner Ethos API DB Upgrade 9.15

Banner Finance 9.3.11.0.2

Banner Finance 8.12.0.1

Banner Finance Texas Modifications 9.3.9.1.3

Banner Financial Aid Self-Service 8.25.0.2

Banner HR and Payroll Texas Modifications 8.15.2

Banner Position Control Texas Mods 9.3.9.1.2

Banner Position Control Texas Mods 9.3.9.1.3

Banner Student 8.17.1

Banner Student 9.3.14.1.2

Banner Student Registration Self Service 9.13

Banner Student Texas Modifications 8.17.1

Banner Student Texas Modifications 9.3.14.1.1

Banner Student API 9.15

Banner Integration API 9.15

Also, as previously announced, Xtender and BDM will also be upgraded on Saturday, 6/22 beginning at 6PM. This upgrade is expected to last 6 hours.

Lastly, PDEV and UDEV will be unavailable beginning 12:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22nd, through Wednesday, June 26th, while we refresh the databases with data from production. A Banner announcement will be sent out if the refresh finished earlier than anticipated.