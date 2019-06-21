Graduate Interdisciplinary Course: Branding, Brands & the Law

(JOUR 6315: MW 4:00-5:20pm, Fall 2019)





Brands are the foundations of the free enterprise, entrepreneurial economy. Brands and branding are crucial in virtually all fields, including strategic communication, law, politics, advertising, marketing, public relations, international communication, business, tourism, the arts and humanities, graphic design, entertainment, education, law enforcement, and government.







Brands are worth billions of dollars. Major companies like Nike, McDonalds, Microsoft, Boeing, the Washington Redskins, the Trump organization, President Trump, and others have been involved in legal and ethical controversies and disputes over their brands.





This course explores the legal and ethical aspects of branding, brands, and brand communication. It will use the case study method to explore the basis of brands and branding in the Constitution of the United States and in international law (copyright and intellectual property law). It also explores how the First Amendment views brands and brand-related communication as forms of “speech and expression” in real space and cyberspace (online).

The instructor, Professor Leo Eko, teaches media law and international communication in the Department of Journalism and Creative Media Industries, College of Media and Communication. He is the author of four books, including: “Case Studies in Comparative Communication Law and Policy.”