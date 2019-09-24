TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
MOCKTAIL PARTY! SEPTEMBER 24TH 5 P.M. – 7 P.M.

Presented by a professional etiquette trainer, this event is a fun, non-threatening way to learn business etiquette skills while enjoying some Hors d’oeuvres. Space is limited so please make sure to register below!

 

Mocktail Party                                                             
Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2019                                                 
Time: 5 P.M. – 7 P.M.                                                                                   
Venue: McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center  

**Registration Required                                        
Click Here to Register

                                        

Come in your best professional attire and get ready to practice and learn the how-to’s of networking and business etiquette!

 

For questions please contact Logan Winkelman at 806-742-2210 or logan.winkelman@ttu.edu.
Posted:
9/9/2019

Originator:
Monica Gomez

Email:
monica.gomez@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 9/24/2019

Location:
McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

Categories